ECMC provides COVID-19 vaccine to frontline healthcare workers

ECMC says it has worked with the NYS Department of Health throughout the process and started vaccinating its frontline caregivers Friday, right on schedule.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) says it has begun providing the COVID-19 vaccine to its frontline caregivers.

ECMC says it has worked with the NYS Department of Health throughout the process and started vaccinating its frontline caregivers Friday, right on schedule.

On Thursday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said ECMC's doses were not initially sent to ECMC. Instead, they were sent to Millard Fillmore Suburban and Olean General.