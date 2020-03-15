BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Medical Center is updating its policies while dealing with the outbreak of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Starting Monday, all vendors and volunteers, along with all medical and nursing students, will not be permitted to enter ECMC facilities for one week. There is the possibility that could be extended if the situation warrants it.

The hospital is also banning any meeting with more than 25 people and has recommended holding all group meetings by phone if possible.

In addition, no visitation is being allowed at the Terrace View Long-Term Care facility. Restrictions on employee work travel outside of Western New York are being implemented and protocols have been established for all entry points into the hospital campus.

ECMC has also activated an incident command center and is preparing its lab for potential COVID-19 testing with New York State.

