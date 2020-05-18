BUFFALO, N.Y. — ECMC is the latest Western New York hospital to get the green light to resume outpatient elective surgeries.

President and CEO Thomas Quatroche, Jr. announced Monday the hospital has gotten a waiver from New York State to resume the procedures. Hospitals stopped performing things like colonoscopies and eye surgeries in March to focus all of their resources on the COVID-19 outbreak.

"This will have a significantly positive impact on ECMC’s operations and finances, and most importantly on our patients"' said Quatroche. "Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have adhered to federal and state guidelines on caring for our patients and protecting our caregivers. As we restart outpatient elective surgeries that will ultimately benefit our patients, we will maintain all of the required safety precautions we have instituted to help prevent further community spread of the virus. As a partner of Great Lakes Health System of WNY with Kaleida Health and the University at Buffalo, many of our physicians practice and teach across our systems and we look forward to a similar waiver approval for Buffalo General Medical Center.”

