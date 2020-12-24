x
ECMC CEO and Jacobs School of Medicine Dean added to WNY COVID-19 vaccine hub leadership

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday that two areas leaders in medicine will join Catholic Health in leading the vaccination effort in Western New York.
Credit: University at Buffalo
[FILE PHOTO FROM 2017] Michael E. Cain, MD, dean of the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, welcomes the Class of 2020 during the White Coat Ceremony.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday that two areas leaders in medicine will join Catholic Health in leading the Western New York regional COVID-19 vaccine hub.

CEO of Erie County Medical Center, Tom Quatroche, and the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine Dean Dr. Michael Cain will lead the hub with Catholic Health CEO Mark Sullivan.

"Governor Cuomo and I are committed to helping ensure NY is the first state to eradicate COVID-19 with the distribution of vaccines to all who would like to receive it," said Hochul in a statement. 

The hub is responsible for creating a regional COVID-19 vaccination plan and distributing the vaccine.

"We will continue to work hand in hand with county leaders, local health departments, and community groups to get the job done efficiently and effectively. The end is hopefully near," added Hochul.

