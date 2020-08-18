ECDOH providing inspections to gyms, fitness centers seeking to reopen

Each gym must submit a request form to the Erie County Department of Health so a public health sanitarian can schedule an inspection at the facility.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Following Governor Andrew Cuomo's announcement on Monday that gyms can reopen next week at 33 percent capacity, the Erie County Department of Health announced that it will be providing inspections to local facilities that are seeking to reopen.

The department of health says fitness centers and gyms that wish to reopen are required to review NY Forward guidelines, and must affirm that their business will follow those regulations prior to opening. Those guidelines can be found online here.

Each gym must submit a request form to the Erie County Department of Health so a public health sanitarian can schedule an inspection at the facility. The department of health says inspections will be scheduled as soon as it is practical. Those looking to fill out an inspection request form can do so here.

The Erie County Department of Health also says it will issue "close orders" to facilities either during their initial inspection or on future inspections if they do not demonstrate compliance with the guidance issued by New York State.