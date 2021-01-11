ECDOH to hold 'Shots at the Shop' vaccine clinic with a Buffalo nail boutique

For this initiative, Black-owned barbershops and hair salons were selected nationwide to promote informed decision-making as a means to increase COVID-19 vaccination

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As part of an outreach part of a nationwide program to address vaccine hesitancy, the Erie County Department of Health is coordinating a 'Shots at the Shop' COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Bougie Nail Boutique in Buffalo.

The event will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021, from 12-4 p.m.

Shots at the Shop is a White House-backed effort from the University of Maryland’s Maryland Center for Health Equity, the Black Coalition Against COVID, the National Association of County and City Health Officials, and the beauty and personal care brand SheaMoisture.

For this initiative, Black-owned barbershops and hair salons were selected nationwide to promote informed decision-making as a means to increase COVID-19 vaccinations.

“This event follows our other, creatively styled, vaccine clinics from earlier this year, such as the “Shot and a Chaser” incentives, and prom-themed clinics for middle- and high-school students,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “We want to thank Kathleen Dent of Bougie Nail Boutique for reaching out through NACCHO and the Shots at the Shop initiative. Our department is looking forward to planning similar vaccine clinics with local barbershops and hair salons that are part of this program.”

There will be Pfizer and Moderna first, second, third, and booster doses available for ages 12 and older.

Participants nationwide attended a four-hour online Rapid Response Training Program to offer COVID-19 vaccine materials in their shops to hold on-site vaccine clinics with local health departments.

