ECDOH: Following CDC and NYSDOH recommendations on mask mandates

The Erie County Department of Health does not have any specific benchmarks for issuing any vaccine or mask mandates.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health will look towards the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and New York State for guidance on issuing any mask or vaccine mandates for the county.

While Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz previously told 2 On Your Side that the county will be watching hospitalizations to determine if any COVID-19 restrictions should be put in place, a spokesperson from ECDOH has said the department does not have any specific benchmarks in place.

Erie County has meet the "substantial" risk category, meaning there are 50 or more cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, at which point the CDC recommends even people who have been vaccinated wear masks when they are in public spaces. The county passed the threshold last week.

Erie County has issues a mask mandate for all county buildings, but has yet to issue any mandates for the county as a whole.