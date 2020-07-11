ECDOH estimates 400 new positive COVID-19 tests in Erie County on Friday

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Recent preliminary data from the Erie County Department of Health shows Erie County has seen a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Saturday morning that the Erie County Department of Health's preliminary estimate of Friday's COVID-19 cases is over 400 new cases. That number nearly doubled from Thursday to Friday.
Poloncarz says there isn't a particular group or community which is causing the increase. He says the cases are occurring in every community.
During a conference call Friday afternoon, Governor Andrew Cuomo said the Western New York region continues to be a problem. He added that Erie County had the highest infection rate in the Western New York region on Thursday.
The governor specifically pointed to four cities/towns in Erie County where the state is seeing an increase in cases: Buffalo, Hamburg, Tonawanda, and Orchard Park.
Cuomo said that health officials will study the data over the weekend and talk with local elected officials to find out what's going on, so they can design a micro-cluster strategy that is responsive. They will make an announcement on Monday about their findings.