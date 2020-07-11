ECDOH estimates 400 new positive COVID-19 tests in Erie County on Friday

Poloncarz says there isn't a particular group or community which is causing the increase. He says the cases are occurring in every community.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Recent preliminary data from the Erie County Department of Health shows Erie County has seen a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Saturday morning that the Erie County Department of Health's preliminary estimate of Friday's COVID-19 cases is over 400 new cases. That number nearly doubled from Thursday to Friday.

Poloncarz says there isn't a particular group or community which is causing the increase. He says the cases are occurring in every community.

Just received some sobering news from @ECDOH: when the final new COVID-19 case report for yesterday is finalized Erie Co. will have had more than 400 new cases.

As reported to me "there is not one group/community causing the increase. Cases are occurring in every community." pic.twitter.com/BPQQMRmvyp — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) November 7, 2020

During a conference call Friday afternoon, Governor Andrew Cuomo said the Western New York region continues to be a problem. He added that Erie County had the highest infection rate in the Western New York region on Thursday.

The governor specifically pointed to four cities/towns in Erie County where the state is seeing an increase in cases: Buffalo, Hamburg, Tonawanda, and Orchard Park.