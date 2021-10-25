ECDOH announces availability for COVID-19 vaccine booster dose

For people ages 18 and older, ECDOH said appointments are strongly suggested for vaccine clinics.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health announced Monday that booster doses will now be available at its clinics.

The health department said it has been experiencing a high demand for booster doses.

The announcement comes following authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for COVID-19 vaccine booster doses for certain folks that are eligible.

“We have added the option to schedule an appointment for a booster dose online,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “Walk-ins will still be accepted, but registration will speed up the process."

The ECDOH said COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are intended to help individuals age 18 years and older “boost,” or enhance, their protection against COVID-19, as the protection offered by the initial vaccination series may have decreased over time.

INDIVIDUALS WHO SHOULD RECEIVE A BOOSTER DOSE

Janssen/Johnson & Johnson (J&J)

New Yorkers 18 years and older who received the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at least two months ago.

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

New Yorkers 65 years and older or residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 primary series.

New Yorkers aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna primary series.

INDIVIDUALS WHO MAY RECEIVE A BOOSTER DOSE

New Yorkers aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna primary series. Consult your regular health care provider.

New Yorkers aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna primary series.

The ECDOH said eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may prefer the vaccine type that they originally received and others may prefer to get a different booster. CDC recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for the booster dose.

Click here for available dates and times or call (716) 858-2929.