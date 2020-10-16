Eat chicken wings and help stock local food banks at the same time

'America's Greatest Chicken Wing Party' is part of the newly created 'National Chicken Wing Month' and runs through November 1.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — No one in WNY needs an excuse to chow down on chicken wings. But, what if you could do it and help out local food banks as well?

WNY's Wing King Drew Cerza is announcing the launch of "America's Greatest Chicken Wing Party" as part of the newly created "National Chicken Wing Month".

Now through November 1, and including Monday night's Bills' matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, Cerza is hoping you will order your wings and then check the list to make a donation to one of more than 50 food banks nationwide. While there, you can also enter to become one of the VIP judges for the 2021 Wingfest.

“We’re thrilled to have found a creative way to continue supporting our local Food Banks and favorite wing restaurants at a time when they need help the most,” Cerza said. “Let’s gather as the Buffalo nation on Monday night, cheer on the Bills, eat our favorite food and raise money for a great cause.”

Since Wingfest 2020 could not take place in person this year due to COVID-19, Cerza says this effort is a way organizers can still raise money to help those whose lives have been impacted by the pandemic.