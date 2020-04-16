LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Eastern Niagara Hospital, which is located in Niagara County, announced Thursday they will be furloughing approximately 60 union and non-union employees across the organization.

Hospital officials say the furloughs are in response to lost revenue due to the suspension of elective surgeries and procedures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

No employees in the Emergency Department, ICU or Inpatient Units are being furloughed.

“While we continue to sustain preparedness in critical areas for any potential surge of patients from the pandemic, it is also the Hospital’s responsibility to maintain overall financial stability for the long term. We emphasize that these measures are temporary and look forward to being able to bring these workers back to work as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides and ENH is able to move forward with elective surgical procedures, routine diagnostics and our full array of services,” Anne McCaffrey, President & Chief Executive Officer said in a released statement.

Officials say a number of departments will be affected, primarily surgery and outpatient services, administrative and support areas.

“We are not alone. Numerous hospitals are facing the same financial challenges. This action is the necessary response until the restrictions have been lifted and volumes are restored. Our goal is for furloughed employees to resume their positions back at the Hospital as soon as possible. Until that time, all affected employees will be eligible to apply for NYS unemployment benefits, as well as the additional federal benefits that are being provided at this time. ENH has also committed to providing further support to employees by maintaining health insurance and related benefits, as well as seniority status, vacation and other accruals during this temporary period,” said McCaffery.

This isn't the first time Eastern Niagara has had revenue concerns. Last year, they had to cut services, jobs, and file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

RELATED: Eastern Niagara Hospital moving forward with ER plans

RELATED: Eastern Niagara Hospital losses double, new filing shows