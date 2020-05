Williamsville shopping center will have shorter hours and masks must be worn at all times.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Another Western New York mall has announced its ready to welcome shoppers back after closing down due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Eastern Hills Mall posted on its website they will reopen this Tuesday, June 2.

The mall will be open Monday-Saturday from 10 AM- 5 PM and on Sunday from Noon-5 PM.