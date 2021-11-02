D'Youville College to offer Rapid COVID-19 antigen tests to the public

Testing will be available Monday-Friday from 8 AM- 5 PM for a reduced price of $39. No insurance or prescription is necessary, but you must register online ahead of time.

The Abbott BinaxNOW Rapid Ag test involves a nasal swab and results can be expected in as little as 15 minutes. It's intended for those who suspect they may have COVID-19 and can detect an infection within the first seven days of the onset of symptoms. Results will be emailed or can be accessed using the NAVICA app. The app can also be used to access results if needed for employment or air travel.