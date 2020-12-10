D'Youville College to lay off employees furloughed since spring

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Employees of D'Youville College who have been furloughed since spring will be laid off this week, college President Lorrie Clemo said Monday.

The workers were originally furloughed in April and May. Clemo did not specify how many people will be affected by the layoffs, but she said they represent about 6% of the college's total workforce. In reporting data for the Business First Colleges and Universities List, D'Youville administrators reported this month that 397 full-time and 249 part-time employees worked there.