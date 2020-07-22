Dunkirk moves date for National Night Out due to COVID-19

In a statement announcing the change, Dunkirk Police said, "Our committee does not want to cancel the program but in order to keep everyone safe we will require that masks be worn by everyone in attendance and that social distancing is practiced. We will have safety precautions in place and we will separate the picnic tables around Washington Park so there is distance between our citizens and families during the evening and we will keep them separated for the usual Movie that we end the night with. As always we will have Police Officers and Firefighters on location and we will interact in a safe way with all that attend."