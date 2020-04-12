x
Driver's license, permit expiration dates extended again

Governor Cuomo's Executive Order now pushes the date back to January 1, 2021.
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Clerk wants to make drivers aware that expiration dates for driver's licenses and permits have been extended again due to COVID-19.

The Executive Order signed by Governor Cuomo now extends the expiration dates for those documents that expired after March 1, 2020 until January 1, 2021. 

“Our team has made tremendous progress in clearing up the backlog of expired driver’s licenses, but certainly an extension takes pressure off of people,” said Jastrzemski. 

“However, I recommend people do not wait and instead book an appointment to renew their licenses with our office."

In addition, the Executive Order continues to require that all in-person transactions at the DMV be done by appointment only.

