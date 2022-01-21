KSL Diagnostics offering drive-through COVID testing at Walden Galleria

KSL Diagnostics Inc. is offering drive-through only testing in the Galleria's five-level parking deck, across from Forever 21.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — In response to the increasing demand of COVID-19 tests in Western New York, a drive-through COVID-19 testing is now available at the Walden Galleria.

KSL Diagnostics Inc. is offering drive-through only testing in the Galleria's five-level parking deck, across from Forever 21. According to KSL, the testing site will offer COVID rapid antigen testing, and will have both 30-minute and 24-hour COVID RT-PCR testing available.

The new testing site will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“With the omicron variant driving up the number of COVID cases in Buffalo and Erie County, we wanted to make testing safer and more convenient. Providing drive-through testing that allows patients to remain in their vehicles is the best way to achieve that goal,” said Kevin Lawson, president and CEO of KSL Diagnostics.

“As we’ve seen throughout the COVID pandemic, it is wise to be flexible and continually assess the situation to determine the best course of action.”

KSL Diagnostics is based in Western New York, and according to the company, it has conducted hundreds of thousands of tests since the pandemic began. You can view KSL's other drive-through COVID-19 testing locations below.

1000 Youngs Road, Williamsville

500 Maple Road, Williamsville (at the Audubon Public Golf Course)

102 Niagara Street, Niagara Falls (near the Rainbow Bridge at the corner of 1st and Niagara Streets)

1 Walden Galleria Drive, Buffalo (at the Walden Galleria 5-level parking ramp across from Forever 21)

All of the testing sites are open to the public. Appointments are not required.

For more information about the Walden Galleria testing site, or other KSL testing sites, click here.