BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Dream Center fed the homeless Sunday while also giving away groceries to Buffalo families in need.

The organization has been doing that for six weeks now.

Volunteers have also been dropping off groceries to people who can't leave their homes, saying it's more important now than ever to help those in need.

"We wanted to bring hope and encouragement to our community, because there's so many families facing so many difficult situations right now. We feel like that is our job and our commitment to the community, to bring hope and encouragement to the community," Pastor Michelle Johns said.

People and businesses donated to add to the food that comes in from Feedmore Western New York.

Since that program began last month, the Dream Center has given groceries to more than 3,200 families around the city.

If you need help or want to help them out, the number to call is (716) 854-1001.

