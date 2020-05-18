ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein gave an update Monday afternoon regarding COVID-19 in the county.

Out of 32,028 tests, there have been 4,982 positive cases of COVID-19 in Erie County. The health department says 8 percent of COVID-19 diagnostic tests done last week were positive.

As of May 16, 172 were hospitalized, with 47 in the ICU, and of those, 32 had an airway assist. At this time, 421 people have died from COVID-19 in Erie County.

Burstein discussed the county's morning announcement of antibody testing for county residents. Burstein added that the county's antibody testing will rotate through communities and rotate days each week. Three community clinics will schedule a week out at a time.

Erie County will offer antibody testing beginning Tuesday ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. - Erie County residents will be able to find out if they've been exposed to the coronavirus through a blood test, beginning Tuesday. Anyone age 11 and older can get tested. The antibody test allows individuals to find out if they've been exposed to the coronavirus and have had an immune response to it.

Thus far, 26,018 people in Erie County have tested by any lab offering antibody testing, and 2,009 (7.7%) have tested positive for antibodies.

Burstein added that as the region transitions into phase one of reopening, businesses may want to begin reading the Centers for Disease Control's free information on how to reopen businesses, communities, schools and more.

Property transfer inspections are still being completed by environmental health. Inspections can occur for people who have submitted applications for properties on public water with systems of record and properties served by private wells with systems of record. Properties without systems of record will be allowed to be inspected the week of May 25.

Bennett Beach and Wendt Beach, which are Erie County beaches, will remain closed until June 1. Erie County Parks remain open but with some restrictions on services.

County residents are encouraged to continue social distancing at parks and carrying hand sanitizer. Burstein encouraged sanitizing hands even when touching rocks or trees.

Over the weekend there were at least 11 cases of county residents having contact with raccoons. You should call (716) 961-6800 if you, a family member, or a pet comes into contact with a wild animal.

Burstein urged that if animals seem overly friendly, there is likely something wrong with them and they could have rabies. You should keep your dogs and cats vaccinated.

