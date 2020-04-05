BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County's Health Commissioner said Monday that there are still a lot of people in community susceptible to COVID-19.

More than 8,200 county residents did an antibody test in the weeks ending April 25 and May 2. That is less than 1% of the county's population that was tested.

Of the 8,223 tested, only 679 were positive for the antibodies (8.3%). The antibody test is not a diagnostic test and is available through some healthcare providers, some urgent care centers and Kaleida Health.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says we are a long way from herd immunity, so it is important to continue to practice social distancing and wearing face masks in public.

Erie County plans to hold more antibody tests. They plan to offer the tests first to Erie County employees to refine scheduling, testing and reporting processes. They will announce schedules at a later date once they have the testing materials.

