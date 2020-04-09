Downturn in number of COVID-19 cases at Fieldbrook Foods, SUNY Fredonia cases up to 50

Chautauqua County Health Department officials urge residents to avoid large gatherings over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — There is some encouraging news out of Chautauqua County as officials there say they are seeing a downturn in the number of positive COVID-19 cases at Fieldbrook Foods in Dunkirk.

However, County Executive PJ Wendell announced SUNY Fredonia reported 5 new positive cases on Friday bringing its total up to 50.

Wendell attributed the majority of the number of active cases in the county, currently at 166, to the clusters at Fieldbrook and SUNY Fredonia.

The County Executive also announced the state will keep four rapid testing machines in the county for now along with the necessary supplies.

Both Wendell and Public Health Director Christine Schulyer pleaded with residents to be responsible and avoid large gatherings over the upcoming Labor Day weekend. Both continue to stress the importance of following the guidance of mask wearing and social distancing.

"The numbers are dire, and we need to focus on what we are doing," said Wendell. "Although we are in Phase IV, we are not back to life prior to March 15." When making Labor Day plans he asked residents to consider the size of the gathering and if it feels too large, don't go. "We must step up our efforts and do what we're asked. We need to focus and get back on track."