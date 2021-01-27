DoorDash providing $200,000 in grants to Erie County restaurants

Money is intended to support those businesses as they continue to recover from the COVID-19 crisis.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Restaurants have been among the businesses hardest hit by the effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

As part of its 'Main Street Strong Pledge' delivery service DoorDash is providing $200,000 to support those Erie County eateries as they continue to recover. Restaurants will be able to apply for a $5,000 grant to be used to offset costs associated with the pandemic.

Applications are available now through February 17. Selected restaurants will be notified by March 1. Distribution will begin sometime in March with all restaurants selected receiving their grant by early May. To be eligible, the businesses must be located in Erie County and have three locations or fewer currently operating, employ 50 people or less and had $3 million or less in 2019 annual revenue per store.

“For more than a year, restaurants have been forced to adapt, pivot and reinvent themselves as New York battles this deadly pandemic,” said David London, Head of U.S. East & Federal Government Relations at DoorDash. “These grants will help them weather this storm so that they can be there for our communities when it is safe to fully reopen.”