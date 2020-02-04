BUFFALO, N.Y. — One company that didn't want any recognition reached out to the Erie County Sheriff's Office to see if they could somehow use hundreds of thin plastic pieces.

Others donated foam, elastic and glue guns.

Then came the assembly line to make face shields for deputies on road patrol and those working in the jails.

"Instead of waiting for some, we took the opportunity to improvise, adapt and overcome our situation," said Scott Zylka, the public information officer for the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

"Here we have employees putting them together, family members who have volunteered. That's just a Western New York story, how everyone is coming together."

The sheriff's office said they will share extra shields with other first responders.

Businesses have also donated N-95 masks, disinfectant, and gloves.

