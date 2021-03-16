Donations made to United Way's Join the Fight Fund to be matched by Independent Health

The Join the Fight Fund supports COVID-19 relief efforts in our community.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Independent Health and the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County are teaming up to support the United Way's Join the Fight Fund.

The Join the Fight Fund supports COVID-19 relief efforts in our community.

For Tuesday, March 16, all donations made to the Join the Fight Fund will be matched dollar to dollar in part due to a grant from Independent Health. The group is committed to a total $100,000 matching grant.

Money raised will be used to to respond, recover, reimagine and rebuild Erie County in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.