BUFFALO, N.Y. — During the coronavirus pandemic, countless children and their families in the City of Buffalo have been in need of Food.

On Wednesday, Domino's Pizza stepped in with a special delivery.

Dozens of pizzas were delivered to different schools where families have been going for meals. They were able to pick up a pizza along with the food they received from Buffalo Public Schools.

Participating schools included Hutchinson Central Technical High School and P.S. 198 the International Preparatory School.

2 On Your Side spoke with a representative for the company, John Adams, who explained that Domino's simply wanted to help meet the need of the people in the city while they were struggling during these difficult times.

"We know that there's a need here in Buffalo for fresh meals, and so we reached out to the food service director for Buffalo Public Schools, and we asked if she would be interested in having us make a donation. Excuse me while I adjust my mask here.

"We asked Bridget Obrian if she would be interested in having us make a donation to Buffalo Public schools, and she said, yes, absolutely," he told 2 On Your Side.

John also said that he is working with the Buffalo School district to plan similar deliveries at different locations.

