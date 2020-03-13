BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the possibility that millions of people eventually contract the novel coronavirus, if even a small fraction develop severe symptoms, the health care system could easily get overwhelmed, according to experts.

One of the biggest worries is that we won't have enough hospital beds with equipment to provide critical care.

2 On Your Side crunched the numbers in Western New York. The two dozen hospitals in the region have a total of 3,950 beds but only 319 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds.

WEB EXTRA: See the hospital-by-hospital and county-by-county breakdowns below

"We've been talking to the hospitals about, how do you increase the capacity quickly, staffing capacity, facility capacity?" Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-New York) said during a Friday afternoon briefing.

Statewide, there are about 3,200 ICU beds. But just like in Western New York, many of those are already taken by patients without the coronavirus. In order to free up state, Cuomo is considering another dramatic action.

"I would say it's probable (that) ... we may postpone elective surgeries, because we need that hospital staff to be taking care of this issue," Cuomo said.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said the state is also concerned about the supply of critical hospital equipment.

"We're looking into the issue of additional equipment," he said. "We have purchased additional equipment as well."

If there are shortages of equipment, beds or staff in certain parts of New York State, Cuomo said resources can be shared, making coordination very important as the outbreak continues.

The goal is to avoid what's happening in Italy, where in some cases doctors and other health care workers have been so overwhelmed by the number of patients that they've had to decide who gets treatment and who does not.

Breakdown of WNY Hospitals

Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, Springville, Erie County

24 Beds, 3 Intensive Care Beds

Buffalo General Medical Center, Buffalo, Erie County

484 Beds, 3 Intensive Care Beds

Cuba Memorial Hospital, Cuba, Allegany County

6 Beds, 0 Intensive Care Beds

Degraff Memorial Hospital, North Tonawanda, Niagara County

54 Beds, 8 Intensive Care Beds

Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport Division, Lockport, Niagara County

104 Beds, 8 Intensive Care Beds

Eastern Niagara Hospital - Newfane Division, Newfane, Niagara County

30 Beds, 0 Intensive Care Beds

Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo, Erie County

573 Beds, 34 Intensive Care Beds

John R. Oishei Children's Hospital, Buffalo, Erie County

185 Beds, 48 Intensive Care Beds

Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Kenmore, Erie County

184 Beds, 10 Intensive Care Beds

Medina Memorial Hospital, Medina, Orleans County

39 Beds, 0 Intensive Care Beds

Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville, Allegany County

49 Beds, 6 Intensive Care Beds

Mercy Hospital - Orchard Park Division, Orchard Park, Erie County

2 Beds, 0 Intensive Care Beds

Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Buffalo, Erie County

387 Beds, 28 Intensive Care Beds

Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst, Erie County

265 Beds, 10 Intensive Care Beds

Mount St. Marys Hospital, Lewiston, Niagara County

175 Beds, 6 Intensive Care Beds

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Niagara Falls, Niagara County

171 Beds, 12 Intensive Care Beds

Olean General Hospital, Olean, Cattaraugus County

186 Beds, 14 Intensive Care Beds

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Buffalo, Erie County

133 Beds, 16 Intensive Care Beds

Sisters of Charity Hospital, Buffalo, Erie County

310 Beds, 40 Intensive Care Beds

Sisters of Charity Hospital - St. Joseph Campus, Cheektowaga, Erie County

103 Beds, 7 Intensive Care Beds

United Memorial Medical Center, Batavia, Genesee County

133 Beds, 4 Intensive Care Beds

Westfield Memorial Hospital, Westfield, Chautauqua County

4 Beds, 0 Intensive Care Beds

Woman's Christian Association Hospital, Jamestown, Chautauqua County

287 Beds, 7 Intensive Care Beds

Wyoming County Community Hospital, Warsaw, Wyoming County

62 Beds, 5 Intensive Care Beds

COUNTY TOTALS

Erie County

2,650 Beds, 249 Intensive Care Beds

Niagara County

534 Beds, 34 Intensive Care Beds

Chautauqua County

291 Beds, 7 Intensive Care Beds

Cattaraugus County

186 Beds, 14 Intensive Care Beds

Allegany County

55 Beds, 6 Intensive Care Beds

Orleans County

39 Beds, 0 Intensive Care Beds

Genesee County

133 Beds, 4 Intensive Care Beds

Wyoming County

62 Beds, 5 Intensive Care Beds

GRAND TOTAL IN WNY

3,950 Beds, 319 Intensive Care Beds

RELATED: Zeptometrix in Buffalo uses special lab to process virus for COVID-19 diagnostics

RELATED: Feedmore Western New York prepares for increased need in coming weeks

RELATED: Buffalo Public Schools prepare to close schools over coronavirus