Doctors raise concerns over spike in school COVID outbreaks

The American Academy of Pediatrics reports child COVID cases now account for more than one quarter of new weekly cases in the United States.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The rise in school COVID outbreaks is a on-going concern for parents.

The American Academy of Pediatrics reports that child cases now account for more than one quarter of new weekly U.S. COVID cases. Nearly 252,000 positive pediatric cases were reported the week of September 2, the largest number of child cases in one single week since the pandemic began.

With many school districts returning to in-person learning and flu season rapidly approaching, doctors and medical experts say they're worried that matters will only get worse.

Dr. Nancy Nielsen is the Senior Associate Dean for Health Policy at the University at Buffalo and has been at the forefront of the pandemic from day one.

"This virus is going to find anybody who's not vaccinated," Dr. Neilsen says. "No kid under 12 can be vaccinated yet. Now, hopefully that will change within a month or two, but that's the problem. That's a big pool of susceptible people, and particularly if their parents are not vaccinated."

Some school districts are even returning to virtual learning in hopes of helping to break the spike.

"I really hope that going either full virtual or hybrid isn't necessary. Let's accept the masking for now. Let's get them vaccinated as soon as this Pfizer vaccine is approved, which frankly, could be by Halloween," Dr. Nielsen says.

Right now, kids ages 12 and up can get vaccine. Younger kids are still waiting for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve a vaccine.

"If you have something that will prevent a disease, wouldn't you give it to your kid?" Dr. Nielsen asks. "We do this all the time, with measles and mumps. Just think about it, why would we not use something that we know works and is safe?"

With pediatric hospitals and ICU's tight for space, doctors say they are concerned that as the seasons change, more kids will get sick with the flu, RSV and other respiratory viruses that present similar COVID-like symptoms.

"We know that we're going to get the flu, we haven't yet. But we have seen a summer surge in RSV, which can present symptoms somewhat similar to COVID. This is all symptomatically treated, but it does worry us and we do expect that this will continue unless something dramatic happens," Dr. Neilsen explains.

So, what can parents do?