The Better Business Bureau issued a new alert this week warning people about scammers stealing sensitive information

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Better Business Bureau is issuing a new alert for people receiving their first or both doses of the covid-19 vaccine:

Don't post photos of your vaccination card on social media.

That vaccination card has your full name, birthday, and information about the vaccine manufacturer, as well as where you received your shot.

If your social media settings aren't strong enough, that information can fall into the wrong hands.

"That's all kind of information scammers can use to trick you out of your money or your Medicare number," said Melanie McGovern of the BBB's Upstate New York Office.

"They want as many pieces of details and information possible, so if they call you and see you got the Moderna vaccine on the 14th of January, and say 'You can jump the line and get your second dose if you give us your Medicare ID number or $39,' so any detail you give gives them more ammunition," McGovern added.

Got your COVID-19 vaccine? Great! Avoid sharing a pic of your vaccination card on social media. The personal info on it makes you a target for ID theft and helps scammers create fake cards. #BBBScamAlert #coronavirushttps://t.co/irUovGr0Cd pic.twitter.com/6GjJo2pc8P — BBB (@bbb_us) January 29, 2021

The BBB says if you do want to share the news on social media, post a photo of the sticker you receive with your vaccination instead.