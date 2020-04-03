BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said New York State and Governor Andrew Cuomo violated the law by disclosing two famlies in Buffalo were being tested for the coronavirus.

When asked by 2 On Your Side's Dave McKinley how many people in Erie County were tested for coronavirus, Erie County Department of Health Commissioner Gail Burstein would not give an exact number.

"I can't discuss individual cases," she said. "I don't want to put anybody at risk of having their information disclosed."

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said, "The state violated the law. We have been told what they did was wrong and we can't violate ourselved. In revealing the location of the individuals that were subject to a test, there was a fear that the individuals had the virus and a fear in this community.

Poloncarz went on to further say, "Not every individual, and there were 12, had a test done, because they were not showing any signs whatsoever of an illness. It was only those who were symptomatic- those were six.

"The governor announced that," Poloncarz said. "If you follow the law, as we were told by the CDC, and the state, we're not supposed to say that. The governor announced it. So, I want people to understand is this is not the first test we have done in our community. There were Chinese students at the University at Buffalo, which is recently returned, and put into quarantine and I do believe there was at least one, possiblty two tests that were sampled and sent down to the CDC in Atlanta that was determined they did not have the virus."

2 On Your Side has reached out to the Governor's office to respond to Poloncarz's remarks about violating the law. We'll post an update as soon as we receive an official response.

