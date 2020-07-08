YMCA: Turkey Trot details are being 'worked out'

A spokesperson with the YMCA of Buffalo/Niagara tells 2 On Your Side that they are working out the details for this year's Turkey Trot.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With multiple fall activities already being canceled or postponed due to COVID-19, including Fall Fest in Ellicottville, there might be some hope for one of Western New York's biggest fall traditions.

This November will mark the 125th annual Turkey Trot which sees more than 14,000 people running an 8k through the streets of North Buffalo into downtown Buffalo.

The Turkey Trot is the longest consecutively run road race in North America.