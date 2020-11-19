Destination Niagara USA launches 360-degree virtual tours

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — In effort to keep business continuity in Niagara Falls, Destination Niagara USA has launched virtual tours of the area for meeting planners to virtually explore meeting and event spaces.

The virtual tours are composed of 360-degree videos published to YouTube. There are three videos on their page:

“Over the last several months, we have found new and creative ways to continue showcasing our destination. The virtual site visits are a valuable tool, providing our sales team with the ability to continue booking conferences and meetings for the future when in-person events can safely return," said John Percy, President & CEO of Destination Niagara USA.