BUFFALO, N.Y. — All New York State Department of Motor Vehicles offices are closed across the state, which means all road test appointments are postponed until further notice.

You can still do things online, such as renew your license and registrations. The grace period when either of those expire has been extended, as well as the temporary registration that you get from the dealer when you buy a new car.

You still have to keep your insurance coverage going, though.

In Erie County, Clerk Mickey Kearns announced other changes:

Services are suspended at all Pistol Permit Offices, located downtown, in Cheektowaga and in Elma.

Services are suspended at the Clerk Community Outreach Center, which includes the Southgate Plaza office and all its scheduled outreaches.

Passport processing and Thank-A-Vet Cards have halted at the downtown and Southgate locations.

In Niagara County, Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski on Sunday announced:

The extension of validity of any driver’s license, non-driver identification or registration expiring on or after March 1, 2020

The extension of any temporary registration document issued by a New York State dealer

A 90-day stay on foreclosures

"The situation remains fluid," Jastrzemski said in a statement. "These most recent changes could be extended or they could be shortened as events unfold. I will do my best to keep the public informed."

