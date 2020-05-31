Gov. Cuomo: Dentists offices can reopen Monday

ALBANY, N.Y. — As the number of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, intubations and deaths are decreasing across New York State, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced dentists' offices will be allowed to reopen on Monday.
The governor made the announcement on Sunday saying dentists' offices statewide can reopen this week and will be subject to state guidance on best practices for safety and social distancing.
"The reduction in New York's new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, intubations and other metrics represent tremendous progress from where we were," Governor Cuomo said. "We have gone through hell and back -- we are on the other side and it's a lesson for all of us, and we need to stay vigilant as we reopen different parts of the state so that we don't backslide. I am also authorizing dentists to resume their practices statewide starting tomorrow as long as they follow health and safety guidelines that the state is laying out and that we have been discussing with them."
The Western New York region, which includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties are currently in Phase One of reopening. If Western New York continues to maintain benchmarks set by health officials, the region can move on to Phase Two. No exact date has been set for when Phase Two will begin for the Western New York region.