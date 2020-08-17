Delayed start no longer an option for Buffalo Schools

The district was unable to secure a waiver to NYS's mandate that students are in school 180 days.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While no official decision has been made by the Buffalo School District, at least one option for reopening schools is off the table.

The option to delaying the start of school until October is no longer on the table. The district was unable to secure a waiver to NYS's mandate that students are in school 180 days.

School is scheduled to start on September 8. Right now, the options are either their hybrid plan or 100% remote. A decision is expected to be made this week.

The district is holding several information sessions with parents and teachers. You can find more information on the district's website.