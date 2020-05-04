BUFFALO, N.Y. — New safety measures are being implemented at Delaware Park to further prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Starting Monday, the Delaware Park loop will be closed to vehicle traffic.

However, it will still be open to pedestrians and bicyclists. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says this change is being made to further support social distancing, maximizing park space for passive use.

“Again, I want to emphasize the importance of being physically distant while getting exercise in our parks," Mayor Brown said in a statement. "We continue to hear reports of residents playing basketball or other sports. These activities involve physical contact and can aid in spreading the coronavirus.

"Your health, your family’s health, your neighbor’s health, everyone’s health is on the line right now. Parks remain open but for passive use only. All playgrounds, skate parks, athletic fields and courts, golf courses and park facilities are closed. Buffalo Police will be patrolling to ensure compliance.”

During this time the City of Buffalo is partnering with the Buffalo Zoo to open its parking lot, located at the corner of Parkside Avenue and Jewett Parkway, to those going to the park.

The Buffalo Zoo parking lot will only be open during park hours, sunrise to sunset. Cars parked in the lot after 10 p.m. may be ticketed or towed.

The mayor is asking those who use the Buffalo Zoo parking lot to consider donating to the zoo by selecting "BUFFZOO" at the Buffalo Roam Parking App.

Additional parking will be available in the following areas:

The Agassiz Circle lot (corner of Parkside Avenue and Route 198)

The St. George’s lot (near the Park’s entrance on Amherst Street)

Crandall Drive (between Colvin Avenue and Amherst Street)

Nottingham Road (between Delaware Avenue and Amherst Street)

RELATED: You can be fined $2,000 for violating New York PAUSE orders

RELATED: More than 1,000 coronavirus cases confirmed in Erie County

RELATED: Coronavirus cases continue to rise in NYS; number of deaths decreasing