Delaware North cuts 100 full-time jobs

Impacted employees were told last week, and will be provided with a severance package and employment assistance.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Saying it will take years, not months, as originally anticipated, to recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis, Delaware North announced 100 full-time employees across the company have been permanently laid off.

The workers impacted by the move were told last week and will be provided with a severance package and employee assistance.

The company said the virus has closed or greatly affected all 200 of its operating locations, adding it will not reach pre-pandemic employment levels anytime soon.

"Our ability to recall our employees from temporary leave has been frustratingly slow given the delays in operating unit openings and the reduced capacity and demand experienced in those locations,” the company said in a statement.