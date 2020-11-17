Decision could be made Wednesday if Yellow Zones will be expanded in Erie County or shifted to Orange or Red Zone

"This is a very serious, significant problem in Erie County," Poloncarz said.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz provided a COVID-19 update Tuesday, November 17 regarding the rise in cases in the region and an update into Erie County's Yellow Zone areas.

Poloncarz announced that a decision could be made Wednesday by New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo on if the Yellow Zone in Erie County will be expanded or if it will be shifted to an Orange or Red Zone.

Leaders across the state and local level, including health officials, are currently discussing the options for Erie County.

There is a 'significant chance' that areas in Erie County not in the current Yellow Zone will be added into Yellow Zone on Wedneday.

"There is not a single town or city in Erie County that doesn't have an infection rate under 3%," Poloncarz said.

The Town of Elma led all areas in Erie County last week with an 11.8 percent infection rate.