Decision on fans at Buffalo Bills' game this season could be coming soon

New York State must give approval for in-person sporting events.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A decision on whether or not fans can attend Buffalo Bills' games in person at Bills Stadium could be coming soon.

That's according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, who spoke to 2 On Your Side's Ron Plants at an event on Thursday.

It was announced by New York state back in July that, "no live audience, fans, or spectators are allowed to attend or permitted to enter any professional sports venue, even if an outdoor venue."