BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another local supermarket is setting aside special hours for certain groups to shop in light of the on-going coronavirus outbreak.

Starting Friday, Dash's Market will allow seniors and expectant moms exclusive access in its stores on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 6-7 AM.

“Being an important part of the local neighborhoods we service, we felt it was important for us to support our seniors and expectant mothers,” relayed Joe Dash, CEO.

Earlier this week, Tops Markets set aside special hours for seniors 60 and older to have the store to themselves to pick up the essentials they need.