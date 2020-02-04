BUFFALO, N.Y. — We told you before how Dash's Markets was offering special shopping hours for seniors. Now they're doing the same for doctors, nurses and all first responders.

Those hours, which begin Saturday, will be on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Dash's says it recognizes the need to carve out special hours for first responders so they can continue the fight to keep communities safe and healthy.

