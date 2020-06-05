DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — Darien Lake is temporarily closing, after making the announcement on its website.

There's no word on when everyone should expect the park to be back open either.

When the theme park does reopen its doors, you will have to make a reservation online first. That's according to Six Flags Darien Lake's website.

It goes on to say that this will help the theme park to enforce social distancing and keep both its staff and guests safe.

2 On Your Side reached out to officials at the theme park for more information but was just redirected to the statement they put online.

Officials also said they would be putting out more information soon for customers.

According to the website, there have been no cases of the coronavirus at any Six Flags properties.

If you have already bought tickets, they will be valid through the end of the year.

If you're a season pass holder, you will also get one additional day during 2021 for every day the park is closed this summer.

There's no word if Darien Lake plans to issue refunds.

