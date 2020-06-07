Daily hospitalizations slightly increase in WNY region

Daily Hospitalizations in the WNY Region are up slightly.
The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
There were 34 patients hospitalized in the five-county region on Friday, July 3. That number increased to 36 on Saturday, July 4 and then 38 on Sunday, July 5.
The seven-day rolling average of the percent positive in the WNY Region remains 1%. There were 21 positive test results on Saturday and 34 Sunday.
More than 2,800 tests were complete in the region both of those days.