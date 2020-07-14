Daily hospitalizations in WNY region rise above 50

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday increased to 51, up six from Sunday.

BUFFALO, Minn. — The latest COVID-19 numbers in the WNY region are still on the low side, but are showing a slight increase. The region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus as of Monday increased to 51, up six from Sunday. The five counties collectively hit a low mark in hospitalizations just two weeks ago at 32 on July 1.