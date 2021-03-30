Daily COVID-19 positivity rate 8% in Erie County

The seven-day average is now 3.9-percent in Erie County.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County's daily positivity rate for COVID-19 was 8-percent on Monday, and that has county leaders concerned.

There were 539 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the county on Monday. That's the highest daily number since late January.

And with many families celebrating holidays in the coming week, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz does not want people to let their guard down.

"I know you want to go out there and celebrate Dyngus Day, but you can't do it in such a manner where you're going to put yourself and others at risk, so the traditional parade can not be held," Poloncarz said. "If they do a car parade, driving around neighborhoods, however it's done, that's okay, but there will not be a parade in which people are partying alongside the road. There will not be a parade in which people are in the back of a flatbed, and you've got 20 people in the back of a flatbed drinking and shooting squirt guns, that just won't happen, and if it does, it's going to get shut down."

The Erie County executive says that he's hoping there is not an increase in cases in the coming days like there has been after holidays and celebrations in the past.

In schools, the county says mostly students are testing positive now instead of staff.

They say the higher overall numbers are being traced back to the variants, an increase in travel, and people not wearing masks in group settings both at gatherings in homes and at work.

2 On Your Side asked Poloncarz what people should do if they're trying to get an appointment and the closest options popping up are in Rochester or Syracuse, especially with the Convention Center mass vaccination site not happening.

"There are so many other locations," Poloncarz said. "Pharmacies and doctors offices that are getting doses. You should contact all sort of in your health care world. I've had people say, hey, I was surprised, I showed up at this one pharmacy and they were able to get a dose for me the next day. So, it's not always on the "Am I Eligible?" state list. There are other locations that are receiving it that are then scheduling doses through their normal appointment scheduling routines," said Poloncarz.

More than 27,000 doses are scheduled to come into Erie County next week to all places including county clinics, hospitals, pharmacies, other clinics - so more doses are coming as more people are eligible.

There are no plans announced for a giant mass vaccination clinic just yet because of the weather, but next month look for a new Erie County phone line and online portal to make it easier to make appointments.

With everyone 30 and up now eligible to make appointments, county leaders are hoping that getting more people vaccinated can lower the numbers. As of Tuesday, 31-percent of all Erie County residents have gotten at least one dose. 17-percent have gotten a second dose. The county is getting more of a supply now, but people are still having a tough time finding appointments in many cases. The county executive addressed the opening up of the new age groups.

"It was important to send the message out that just because you're younger, you can get sick, and there are people who are getting sick and getting hospitalized, they may not die, but there are younger people who are hospitalized in hospitals right now, and we want people to understand that it is still a risk, and if you can get a vaccine appointment, get it, schedule it," Poloncarz said.