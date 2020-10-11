Daily COVID-19 percent positive rate in Erie County Yellow Zone increases to 7.47% on Monday

Western New York's daily COVID-19 percent positive rate continues to increase. The percent positive rate for Monday was 5.7 percent.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday evening.

According to latest data from the governor's office, the Western New York region's daily COVID-19 percent positive rate continues to increase. The positive rate for Monday was 5.7 percent. Below are the percent positives for the region over the past three days:

Saturday, November 7: 4.8 percent

Sunday, November 8: 5.3 percent

Monday, November 9: 5.7 percent

The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

The state also reports that there were 390 new positive COVID-19 cases in Erie County on Monday.

In the Erie County Yellow Zone, 7.47 percent of the tests taken in the county were positive. Below is percent positive information for the Erie County cluster from New York State:

October 18 through October 24 percent positive rate: 1.81 percent

October 25 through October 31 percent positive rate: 2.86 percent

November 1 through November 7 percent positive rate: 5.35 percent

Current seven-day rolling average: 6.22 percent

Monday, November 9 percent positive rate: 7.47 percent

As for new COVID related deaths in New York State, 32 New Yorkers died Monday from COVID-19. Six of them from Erie County, four from Allegany County and one from Niagara County.

"While New York's COVID positivity remains the third-lowest in the nation, we continue to see increases in both new positive cases and hospital admissions, demonstrating we are not immune to the surge we are seeing throughout the rest of the nation," Governor Cuomo said in a release. "While we may be tired of COVID, it is not tired of us. It's clear that COVID fatigue and a lack of compliance leads to viral spread, so it's more important than ever that as we prepare for winter, each of us stays smart and New York Tough by taking simple everyday actions like washing hands, wearing masks and socially distancing. Likewise, local governments need to be vigilant and actively enforce public health law throughout the state."

The statewide COVID-19 positivity rate on Monday was 3.09 percent.