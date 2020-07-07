Daily COVID-19 hospitalizations continue slow increase in WNY region

This increase ends 10 consecutive days of daily hospitalizations below 40.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Daily hospitalizations in the Western New York region continued a slow increase Monday, July 6.

The Western New York region is comprised of Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

The number of hospitalized patients in the five-county region reached 40 on July 6. That’s an increase of two from the day before, but it ends 10 consecutive days of daily hospitalizations below 40.

It’s also the fourth consecutive day where the number has increased.

The percent positive in the Western New York region was 1.4 percent. There were 52 positive test results out of 3,836 tests. The seven day rolling average is 1 percent.

Statewide, Governor Andrew Cuomo said there were 588 additional cases of novel coronavirus in New York State, bringing the statewide total of confirmed cases to 398,237. On Monday, the state conducted 56,736 tests and 588 of those were positive.

