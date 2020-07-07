Daily COVID-19 hospitalizations continue slow increase in WNY region

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Daily hospitalizations in the Western New York region continued a slow increase Monday, July 6.
The Western New York region is comprised of Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
The number of hospitalized patients in the five-county region reached 40 on July 6. That’s an increase of two from the day before, but it ends 10 consecutive days of daily hospitalizations below 40.
It’s also the fourth consecutive day where the number has increased.
The percent positive in the Western New York region was 1.4 percent. There were 52 positive test results out of 3,836 tests. The seven day rolling average is 1 percent.
Statewide, Governor Andrew Cuomo said there were 588 additional cases of novel coronavirus in New York State, bringing the statewide total of confirmed cases to 398,237. On Monday, the state conducted 56,736 tests and 588 of those were positive.
Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...
- The air by coughing or sneezing
- Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands
- Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.
Help stop the spread of coronavirus
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Eat and sleep separately from your family members
- Use different utensils and dishes
- Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.
- If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.
Lower your risk
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.