Daemen College to delay start of Spring semester until February

The college announced Friday classes will begin on February 15, three weeks later than usual and all breaks are cancelled.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Anticipating that the COVID-19 pandemic will carry on into the new year, Daemen College announced some changes to its academic schedule.

The school announced Friday that classes for the Spring semester will start on February 15, three weeks later than usual. Also, all breaks are cancelled and classes will run straight through until the end of the semester on May 14, with finals ending on May 21.

“Given the uncertainty of the COVID-19 crisis, we believe these preventive measures for the spring semester will help reduce the possible spread of coronavirus on campus and best protect the health and safety of our college community,” Dr. Michael Brogan, senior vice president for academic affairs and dean of the college. “This schedule will also provide greater opportunity for our college to be well-prepared for reopening for the spring semester and for us to provide a high-quality, in-person academic and student experience.”