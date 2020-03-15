AMHERST, N.Y. — Daemen College students, faculty and staff received an email on Saturday stating that a student is under quarantine after being on a bus with a confirmed case of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

The student was identified by the Monroe County Department of Public Health as someone who road on a bus with a positive case.

2 On Your Side reached out to Daemen College's Director of Institutional Communications, Paula Witherell, who said the student is currently quarantined on campus.

"We still have students living on campus and are continuing to clean regularly, monitor the health of the student in accordance with recommendations from the Department of Health, and will keep the campus community informed. Students and other college community members have been sent instructions for a central place for questions," Witherell said in an email to 2 On Your Side.



"As of now, there are no changes to Daemen’s plans; the college is still open with an extended spring break and will start online instruction on Monday, March 23."

The student is currently not showing symptoms but has been quarantined at the advisement of the Erie County Department of Health. The college plans to follow the Erie County protocol for testing and will notify the campus on the student's test results.

The college also said in the letter they will do "deep cleaning and additional sterilization" throughout the campus

You can read the full letter below:

