Daemen College announces plan to reopen campus

The college's president has announced that the campus will return in phases of 25 percent at a time.

AMHERST, N.Y. — On Thursday Daemen College announced it's plan to reopen its Amherst campus for the start of the fall semester.

The school said it's started preparations to reopen campus with the health and safety of students and staff in mind. The school's Emergency Response Team will be organizing the reopening effort.

"“In addition to complying with federal, state, and local guidance, as well as recommendations from public health professionals, Daemen’s ERT is prioritizing the health and well-being of community members while ensuring that we are able to provide students the positive community that is at the heart of the Daemen experience,” said Vice President for strategic initiatives Dr. Greg Nayor.

The school's plan has a seven layered approach:

A phased-in approach in 25 percent increments for faculty and staff returning to campus in similar increments to how the college transitioned to an online learning model.

Prior to returning to work, a process in which clearance will be provided based on a combination of screening, testing, and mandatory PPE that will be issued by Daemen.

Once at work, access to a daily tool for individuals to report health concerns that will allow the college to be proactive in intervention.

Policies and protocols for staff, faculty, and students for wearing protective equipment and keeping physical distance while creating a campus environment where people feel safe.

Enhanced cleaning and sterilization of rooms and equipment, including the regular use of new electrostatic sanitization equipment. Additional cleaning equipment will be provided for each office so that they may take care of their own sanitation of their frontline space in between college cleaning.

Standard campus-wide-signage, floor markers, and barriers to assist with creating distance while not creating an unwelcomed or unsafe atmosphere.

Density controlling measures for classrooms, non-academic spaces, and dining facilities to keep physical distance between individuals.

The school is also developing a way for employees who are currently working from home to return from campus. Daemen said the school is creating a text line where employees can ask COVID-19 related questions.