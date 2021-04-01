Cuomo to hospitals: Use the vaccine or lose it

Governor Cuomo announced new guidelines for hospitals administering the vaccine. All medical professionals can now be vaccinated.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Monday provided an update on the latest data involving the state's on-going battle against the coronavirus.

Cuomo announced hospitals will have to "use it or lose it," in reference to the vaccine, and that public officials must be held accountable for their local public hospitals. Additionally, the state will be stepping in to expedite the federal nursing home vaccination program.

Beginning Monday, all doctors, nurses and healthcare staff who come in contact with the public will also now be eligible to be vaccinated.

Currently, vaccinations are planned to be distributed through three entities: nursing homes, hospitals, and what the state calls "special efforts" such as pop-up vaccination clinics.

In New York State, there are 194 total hospitals, which includes 24 public and 170 private hospitals. For public hospitals, Cuomo says that public officials in charge of those hospitals must be held responsible.

In Erie County, the one public run hospital is the Erie County Medical Center.

While ECMC was among the highest performing public hospitals, meaning it was one of the public hospitals that has distributed its' allocation the fastest, it has distributed 62 percent of its allocation to individuals.

"We want it in peoples' arms as fast as possible," Cuomo said.

Here is a list of who is currently eligible for phase 1 of COVID vaccinations in NYS https://t.co/tApbtudVmH — WGRZ (@WGRZ) January 4, 2021

If hospitals don't use their existing allocation by the end of this week, the hospital could be fined, and won't receive further allocations. From this point onward, each time a hospital receives an allocation, they now have a week to administer that allocation.

Additionally, the state plans to step in on the federal vaccination program for nursing homes and will help to expedite the vaccination of residents.

Cuomo said the federal program, which sends pharmacies into nursing homes to vaccinate residents and staff, is not going as quickly as the state would like.

As of Monday, 611 nursing homes or long term care facilities were enrolled in the program, and 288 had received the first dose of the vaccine for residents, which is 47 percent of the facilities.

The governor says that the state will expedite 234 first doses for residents happening in the next week, which will bring the total number of enrolled facilities with vaccinations to 85 percent,

That will leave 15 percent of the total enrolled facilities still in need of a first dose for residents. The governor says that last 15 percent will be completed in the next two weeks.

The governor says that the state is continuing to see an increase in COVID-19 rates due to the holidays.

Over the past week, the net daily growth of COVID-19 patients hospitalized and the daily number of COVID-19 hospital admissions (both a seven day average) were at a higher rate than the week after thanksgiving. For example, the daily COVID-19 admissions seven-day average the week after thanksgiving was 699. Now, it's 899.

The governor again warned that shutdown can and will happen if rates continue to increase.